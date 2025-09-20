Skip to Content
Top Stories

7 in the City Planner for September 20, 2025

By
Updated
today at 8:20 AM
Published 6:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a lineup of free and family-friendly events happening across El Paso and the surrounding areas this Saturday.

Library-Con: Borderland Heroes

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Main El Paso Library, 501 N. Oregon St.
Cost: Free
Comic book fans, manga lovers, and cosplay enthusiasts will enjoy this family-friendly comic convention featuring artist alleys, cosplay contests, gaming stations, and workshops. Celebrate pop culture and creativity with local artists and vendors.

EP; Semicolon Tattoo Event

When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: All three Sun City Tattoo locations:

  • 9640 Montwood Dr.
  • 11310 Montana Ave.
  • 6930 Gateway East
    Cost: $50 or $80 per tattoo
    Support mental health awareness by getting a semicolon tattoo at this event benefiting NAMI El Paso. Tattoos are first-come, first-served with special flash designs symbolizing hope and resilience.

2025 El Paso Water Festival

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: TecH2O Learning Center, 10751 Montana Ave.
Cost: Free
Celebrate El Paso’s precious water resources with live music, art sessions, water demos, and family activities. Local organizations will showcase environmental conservation efforts and provide free water-saving giveaways.

September 915 Card Show

When: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: El Paso County Coliseum
Cost: Free
Collectors and fans can explore hundreds of tables featuring Pokémon, sports cards, and rare memorabilia. The event includes live DJ entertainment and meet-and-greet photo ops with Pro Wrestling Legacy wrestlers.

Harvest Festival (Socorro)

When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Rd., Socorro
Cost: Free
Enjoy live folklorico and mariachi performances, food trucks, local vendors, children’s games, contests, and more at this celebration of Socorro’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.