7 in the City Planner for September 20, 2025
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a lineup of free and family-friendly events happening across El Paso and the surrounding areas this Saturday.
Library-Con: Borderland Heroes
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Main El Paso Library, 501 N. Oregon St.
Cost: Free
Comic book fans, manga lovers, and cosplay enthusiasts will enjoy this family-friendly comic convention featuring artist alleys, cosplay contests, gaming stations, and workshops. Celebrate pop culture and creativity with local artists and vendors.
EP; Semicolon Tattoo Event
When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: All three Sun City Tattoo locations:
- 9640 Montwood Dr.
- 11310 Montana Ave.
- 6930 Gateway East
Cost: $50 or $80 per tattoo
Support mental health awareness by getting a semicolon tattoo at this event benefiting NAMI El Paso. Tattoos are first-come, first-served with special flash designs symbolizing hope and resilience.
2025 El Paso Water Festival
When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: TecH2O Learning Center, 10751 Montana Ave.
Cost: Free
Celebrate El Paso’s precious water resources with live music, art sessions, water demos, and family activities. Local organizations will showcase environmental conservation efforts and provide free water-saving giveaways.
September 915 Card Show
When: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: El Paso County Coliseum
Cost: Free
Collectors and fans can explore hundreds of tables featuring Pokémon, sports cards, and rare memorabilia. The event includes live DJ entertainment and meet-and-greet photo ops with Pro Wrestling Legacy wrestlers.
Harvest Festival (Socorro)
When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Rd., Socorro
Cost: Free
Enjoy live folklorico and mariachi performances, food trucks, local vendors, children’s games, contests, and more at this celebration of Socorro’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.