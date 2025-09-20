7 in the City Planner for September 20, 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a lineup of free and family-friendly events happening across El Paso and the surrounding areas this Saturday.

Library-Con: Borderland Heroes

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Main El Paso Library, 501 N. Oregon St.

Cost: Free

Comic book fans, manga lovers, and cosplay enthusiasts will enjoy this family-friendly comic convention featuring artist alleys, cosplay contests, gaming stations, and workshops. Celebrate pop culture and creativity with local artists and vendors.

EP; Semicolon Tattoo Event

When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: All three Sun City Tattoo locations:

9640 Montwood Dr.



11310 Montana Ave.



6930 Gateway East

Cost: $50 or $80 per tattoo

Support mental health awareness by getting a semicolon tattoo at this event benefiting NAMI El Paso. Tattoos are first-come, first-served with special flash designs symbolizing hope and resilience.



2025 El Paso Water Festival

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: TecH2O Learning Center, 10751 Montana Ave.

Cost: Free

Celebrate El Paso’s precious water resources with live music, art sessions, water demos, and family activities. Local organizations will showcase environmental conservation efforts and provide free water-saving giveaways.

September 915 Card Show

When: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: El Paso County Coliseum

Cost: Free

Collectors and fans can explore hundreds of tables featuring Pokémon, sports cards, and rare memorabilia. The event includes live DJ entertainment and meet-and-greet photo ops with Pro Wrestling Legacy wrestlers.

Harvest Festival (Socorro)

When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Rd., Socorro

Cost: Free

Enjoy live folklorico and mariachi performances, food trucks, local vendors, children’s games, contests, and more at this celebration of Socorro’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.