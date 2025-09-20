El Paso County Attorney urges vigilance against scams, deceptive business practices

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso County Attorney’s Office is urging residents to take extra precautions to avoid scams and deceptive business practices.

County Attorney Christina Sanchez said consumer vigilance is the strongest defense against fraud, and her office released guidance Friday to help people protect themselves.

Deceptive business practices can include selling less than what was purchased, misrepresenting products or services, or making false claims about a sale. Officials recommend that residents always get multiple estimates, check references, verify credentials and insurance, and insist on detailed written contracts. They also warn against making large upfront payments or signing blank documents.

If residents believe they have been victimized, the office advises contacting local law enforcement to file a report, collecting evidence, and reaching out to the County Attorney’s Criminal Unit at 915-273-3249.

Complaints can also be filed with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“Consumer vigilance is our strongest defense against fraudulent schemes,” Sanchez said in a statement. “Our office is here to help residents navigate these challenges and protect them.”

For more information, contact the El Paso County Attorney’s Office at 915-273-3238.