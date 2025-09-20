Spaceport America to host free open house Sunday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – Spaceport America will welcome the public Sunday for its annual free open house, offering visitors a chance to explore the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 and is open to attendees of all ages. Guests can tour the site, meet exhibitors and vendors, and learn about spaceport tenants and operations.

Highlights include static aircraft displays, STEM-focused activities, and appearances from special guests such as NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, longtime NASA employee Michelle Lucas, New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, former Johnson Space Center flight director Ginger Kerrick, and Virgin Galactic pilot Jameel Janjua.

Food and non-food vendors will be on site throughout the day.

Spaceport America, located on 18,000 acres in southern New Mexico adjacent to White Sands Missile Range, is home to tenants including Virgin Galactic, UP Aerospace, and SpinLaunch.

For more information or to register as an attendee, vendor, or exhibitor, visit Spaceport America’s website.