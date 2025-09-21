Skip to Content
One person hospitalized after rollover in West El Paso

Published 5:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over in West El Paso.

It happened near I-10 and Trade Center Ave. just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Video from our TxDOT traffic camera showed several El Paso Police officers blocking traffic and clearing debris from the road.

A tow truck driver was able to upright the vehicle and take it away from the scene.

The person suffered minor injuries, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Paul Schulz

