One person hospitalized after rollover in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over in West El Paso.

It happened near I-10 and Trade Center Ave. just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Video from our TxDOT traffic camera showed several El Paso Police officers blocking traffic and clearing debris from the road.

A tow truck driver was able to upright the vehicle and take it away from the scene.

The person suffered minor injuries, according to the El Paso Fire Department.