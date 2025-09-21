Thousands gather to remember Charlie Kirk

GLENDALE, Arizona (KVIA) - Thousands gathered in Glendale, Arizona to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk.

Vice President J.D. Vance address the crowd and spoke about meeting the Kirk family. ""He was taken from us. By those who despise the virtues that actually made our civilization great to begin with. Dialogue, truth seeking, family, and faith. In the wake of his death, we have seen some of the very worst parts of humanity. We have watched people slander him. We have watched people justify his murder and celebrate his death."

"Christ died at 33 years old. But he changed the trajectory of history. Charlie died at 31 years old, because he had surrendered, he also now has changed the trajectory of history," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, Health and Human Services Secretary during his speech at the memorial.

Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife, spoke right before President Trump. She spoke about seeing his body at the hospital, describing what she saw. "After Charlie's assassination, we didn't see violence. We didn't see rioting. We didn't see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw revival," she added.