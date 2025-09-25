El Paso Film Festival returns this week

The El Paso Film Festival is back this year with over 60 new films and some special guests.

One of those is Kevin Smith, an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, author and YouTuber.

He's best known for the low-budget comedy buddy film "Clerks" (1994).

Other special guests include writer and director Lloyd Kaufman, actress & producer Adrianne Palicki and producer Elizabeth Avellán.

They will have showings for shorts, documentaries and other films during the days of Sept. 25 - 27.

They will be shown at the Museum of Art, Mexican American Cultural Center, the Philanthropy Theatre and the Plaza Theatre.

Some screenings are free — for more details, go to their website.