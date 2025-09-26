Good Vibes Only: Esports lab brings fun, boosts attendance at Guillen Middle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— A brand new esports lab at Guillen Middle School is boosting overall attendance.

The lab is the first of its kind within the El Paso Independent School District. It features PCs, gaming consoles and several different monitors.

Esports involves competitive gaming, but it also teaches essential skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership.

ABC-7 spoke with 6th grader Evin Anderson, who said he frequently visits the lab, where he enjoys playing his favorite video game.

“Minecraft Education. Because, like I said earlier, it can help you with mathematics, science and social studies. And not just those. It can help you with computer coding and creativity, teamwork and communication," he said.

Principal Leticia Terrazas said they offer the lab as an after-school incentive, and students must have good grades and a good attendance record. She said it has motivated students to attend school.

“I know the kids are happy; they're excited to come to school. And, you know, they're they're very, very happy. So that makes me happy as a campus principal," Terrazas said.

She said she felt proud to be part of this brand-new concept at EPISD.

"I feel extremely privileged and proud. I am using the esports Lab as an attendance incentive, and my attendance here in middle school has really gone up. So I know it's working," she said.

The lab aims to inspire creativity, provide students with new access to different types of technology, and offer unique academic pathways.

"Many kids get to play games that they've never gotten to play before, and I think that that's really cool because they get to try new things and play with their friends, really strategize, and have fun,” said Evin.

Terrazas said she has even gotten to play with several students.

“Quite honestly, I'm not as good as they are because they're very good. I'm not that knowledgeable, but the students are very good to teach us.”

Students said they’ll continue showing up to school so they can take advantage of the lab.

"It's really fun to play with our friends here. We get to really enjoy having fun and spending time with our friends, doing what we love and enjoy," Evin added.