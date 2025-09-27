City of El Paso opens renovated Westside Animal Adoption Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The City of El Paso is celebrating the grand opening of its new Animal Services Westside Adoption Center, which they say is a facility built to create a healthier, more welcoming environment for both pets and people.

The $8.9 million renovation project includes redesigned living spaces for animals, new kennels and cat exhibit areas, and updated restrooms for visitors and staff.

The project also added a modern HVAC system, electrical and plumbing improvements, new meeting and storage rooms, laundry and feeding spaces, ADA-compliant amenities, expanded parking and a walking trail for pets and adopters. Landscaping and irrigation systems were also installed.

City officials said the investment reflects El Paso’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and the community’s animals.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration are open to the public at the Westside Adoption Center.