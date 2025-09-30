EPFH asks for final donations as Albertsons Hunger Action Month comes to end

This Hunger Action Month, ABC-7 teamed up with Albertsons and the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed families in the borderland.

The campaign ends Sept. 30.

For this final day, EPFH would like to encourage people to come out and participate in the campaign.

They say it will go towards directly toward keeping their operations strong, from securing food to supporting the staff and volunteers who make sure that families get the help they need.

When shoppers checkout, they’ll be prompted on the pin pad “Do you want to help eliminate hunger?”

They can select which dollar amount works best for them.

Also, at the registers, are plexiglass coin canisters where shoppers can donate spare change they might have.

All money collected throughout the month will be awarded to EPFH.