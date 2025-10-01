Documents, belongings left outside closed Jungle Jaks raise concerns in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The closure of Jungle Jaks amusement center in Far East El Paso left behind more than memories for former employees and customers.

On Tuesday, piles of belongings and documents were dumped in the business’s parking lot, attracting dozens of people who searched through the items and took much of it home.

Cecilia Knight, who previously worked at Jungle Jaks, said she was shocked to find sensitive records scattered across the lot.

“It’s a big security risk for me and my friends, for the people I knew, people that worked here,” Knight told ABC-7. “Social Security, addresses, important stuff like that, birth certificates, things like that.”

Knight said she contacted El Paso police, and a spokesperson confirmed they received the call around 6 p.m. Tuesday but did not arrive until 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying it was a low-priority situation.

Police said officers notified sanitation crews, but did not provide additional details.

Knight and others collected many of the documents in an effort to prevent them from being taken.

ABC-7 reached out to the former owner of Jungle Jaks, who said he sold the business to a new owner who “did not make it.” He did not provide further information about the new owner.

ABC-7 also went to the office of MIMCO, the company that owns the Zaraplex shopping mall, but the receptionist said no one was available to answer our questions.

A notice posted on the entrance of Jungle Jaks by the El Paso County Constable’s Office states that the owner is not allowed to enter the building, or they could face trespassing charges.

Knight said she hopes the remaining documents are properly disposed of to protect employees’ personal information.

“This is very worrisome for not just me, but everybody else who worked here,” she said.

ABC-7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.