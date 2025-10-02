Government shutdown could put a financial strain on TSA workers in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Roughly 125 Transportation Security Administration agents work at the El Paso airport, playing a vital role in passenger safety, but if a Government shutdown continues, union leaders warn it could severely impact operations.

"The pain is felt once you start missing paychecks," said Gabriel Ochoa, president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1050.

Ochoa, who represents federal employees in El Paso, recalled the hardship TSA agents faced during the 35-day government shutdown in 2018.

“It was hard to get to work. You start missing paychecks,” he said. “People with small kids it’s hard. You don’t have any income. You can’t just go to the store and buy groceries because you don’t have any money.”

The union is currently working with local food banks to provide groceries to affected workers. They're also trying to distribute gas cards to help with transportation costs.

Some travelers at the airport expressed frustration over the situation.

“They are essential workers ” said traveler Mariana Baeza. “So they should be getting paid. It’s kind of harsh that they’re not.”

Despite the uncertainty, Ochoa had a message of encouragement for union members.

“Hopefully this gets straightened out,” he said. “But I want them to keep their heads up, do their job, do it the way they know how to as good as they do.”

Ochoa said the union will continue supporting federal employees to ensure they have the resources they need during the shutdown.