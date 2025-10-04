More Borderland Backyards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We have some beautiful photos to look at this morning, you have all been taking such wonderful care of your backyards and gardens. Not to mention, with all the rain we've had in the borderland its hard to miss such luscious lawns.

Take a look at this view photo one viewer calls their "Desert Oasis" A nice green lawn in this backyard with a play scape. They say they even did the landscaping all by themselves.

And this backyard a viewer calls "A Blank Slate". It's very neat and tidy and check out that sunrise and pool in the back. They say this backyard is cool, neat and fun and that they are thankful.

Here's yet another great viewer photo of their backyard they call their "Sunset Backyard." With a name that's very fitting and cozy, it comes fully equipped with a chiminea and a fire pit. They say they get the most beautiful sunsets and relaxing evenings in this backyard

Lastly but certainly not least, this viewer photo titled "My Peaceful Place." We can see there's another great sunset in this photo. This viewer says this is their hidden spot to relax and watch tv and that they love spending time outside. And with a view and a backyard like that, who wouldn't?

