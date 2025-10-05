500+ runners take part in ‘Changing Lives in 915’ charity run at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas — More than 500 runners and community members came together at Ascarate Park for the second annual Changing Lives in 915 5K/8K/1-Mile Walk — a charity event benefiting the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation and the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso.

Hosted by Rudolph Helping Hands, the nonprofit arm of Rudolph Auto Group, the event drew 513 participants this year, up from 450 last year.

The day featured races for all ages, live music, food trucks, local vendors, face painting, jumping balloons, and other family-friendly activities.

“We are thrilled to bring our community together again to support these vital organizations that make a real difference in El Paso,” Rudolph Helping Hands Director Danielle Alva said. “Whether you’re racing, walking, or enjoying the family-friendly festivities, this event is all about celebrating community and changing lives.”

Alva added that Rudolph Helping Hands’ mission is to partner with corporations, organizations, and nonprofits to give back to the community.

“All of the funds raised by the vendors, the sponsors, the runners — it’s all going to go back and stay right here in El Paso,” she said.

Student athletes from high schools across the Borderland also volunteered their time through the Raise Up the Bar program. “These athletes are competitors on the court and on the field, but here today, everybody came together for the common good,” program representative Bobby Macias said.

Prep One CEO Jesse Tovar, who also helped organize the volunteers, said the enthusiasm shows how much the event has grown. “It was a great and festive event, and we’re looking forward to future years to come,” Tovar said

Rudolph Helping Hands is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by the Rudolph Auto Group and its employees. Dedicated to community service and collaboration, the group aims to create lasting change by supporting families, organizations, and initiatives across the El Paso region.

For more information, visit rudolphhelpinghands.com.