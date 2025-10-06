Signs of abusive relationships: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Some people struggle to realize that they're victims of domestic violence or to leave the relationship.

Domestic violence is any type of physical, emotional, verbal, or sexual abuse that an individual might be experiencing at the hands of their partner, parents, or even roommate.

Some things that may be normalized are when someone is controlled or managed by their partner, and they begin to make decisions that are uncomfortable, like telling them what to wear, when to come home and belittling them.

These may be things that we grow up with.

ABC-7 spoke with the executive director of the Center of Sexual and Family Violence who says when you string these together and it changes your behavior, that's when it becomes domestic abuse.

"We're accustomed to think that people can change, right? That relationships are work and they are work," said executive director Sandra Garcia. "But there's parameters with that. That doesn't mean that you should be physically abused and that's a workable type of circumstance."

Garcia says they have nearly 800 people a year in their emergency shelter, and 60% of those are children.

The younger generation is becoming more aware of tactics and the executive director of the center against family and sexual violence says that's all thanks to social media.

They're using terms to identify domestic violence signs like for example -- gaslighting or toxic.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1 in 3 women are victims, where as 1 in 4 men are victims.

Here in El Paso, Garcia says there's a very small percentage of people who report it.

CASFV says the best thing you can do when someone comes forward, is believe them.

"It's really difficult and challenging for them, because now they need to let the world know it's something that they were dealing with," said Garcia."

CASFV offers not only a shelter for victims or survivors, but also support groups and other resources, learn more here.