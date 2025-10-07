El Paso barbers feel financial hit from Federal Government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The effects of the federal government shutdown are stretching far beyond Washington, D.C., and are being felt right here in El Paso — especially near Fort Bliss.

At Suki’s Hot Cuts, a locally owned barbershop off Fred Wilson Avenue and U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso, barbers say they’ve seen a steep drop in business since the shutdown began. Many of their regular customers are soldiers, and with uncertainty surrounding federal pay, fewer have been coming in for haircuts.

“Sometimes you get them and they don’t leave a tip,” said stylist Sofia Provencio. “Obviously you’re working for money, but sometimes you wish, you know, you’re doing such a good job that maybe you’ll get a dollar or two. You’re not getting that anymore because they’re worried about how they’re going to pay rent.”

Inside the shop, several chairs that are usually filled are now empty. Barbers who have worked there for decades say it’s unlike anything they’ve seen.

“I’ve been here over 20 years and it’s been so dramatic,” said Suk Williams. “Last Friday, Saturday, I didn’t even stay here. I had to go home earlier because there were no customers.”

Each stylist at the shop rents their own chair, meaning when clients stop coming, their income takes a direct hit.

“We have to pay for our space weekly,” said Brenda Porras, who has also been a barber for more than 20 years. “If you don’t make money, what do we bring home? How do we live?”

Porras hopes lawmakers understand that the shutdown affects more than just federal employees.

“Be conscious of the decisions that they make before they put up the business,” she said. “Have a little bit of sympathy for humans.”

For now, barbers at Suki’s Hot Cuts say they’re relying on their loyal, regular clients to stay afloat — and they’re hoping Congress can reach an agreement soon so business, and life, can return to normal.