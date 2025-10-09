Changes to Sun Metro are coming, learn more at public meeting

Sun Metro is informing residents in public meetings this week of the changes happening to the transit system that begin next year.

Sun metro expects to improve connections to jobs, schools, health care and other important destinations by increasing route frequencies and reducing travel time next year.

Based on their 2022 study "Sun Metro Rising" they plan on making existing routes more efficient, introducing new ones and ending those with low or no ridership.

At these open house meetings, residents can meet with study consultants, review their data, and learn about the new transit system.

The remaining meetings are on:

Thursday, Oct. 9

Glory Road Transit Center on 100 E Glory Rd., from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Northgate Transit Center on 9348 Dyer from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10