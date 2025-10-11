3rd Annual Sensory-Friendly Trunk or Treat at EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Community College Center for Student Disabilities held a special Halloween event with over 2,000 children and adults enjoying the Halloween season in a sensory-friendly environment that was both safe and welcoming to children with autism and other disabilities.

The event was free and open to the public and is a collaboration between EPCC, The ARC of El Paso, Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso, Mike Dee's Big Adventure, and Vision for El Paso.

Photo: EPCC, JA Hambric's Destination Imagination team at the Trunk or Treat

The children got to wear their Halloween costumes and were given treats, participated in fun activities like games, solving puzzles, and pumpkin painting. They were even gifted books.

Families were able to enjoy the Zen Zone which was a collaboration with Mike Dee's Big Adventure, a non-profit organization the provides fun activities for youth with disabilities.

Photo: EPCC, Penelope, Brooke, Brennan, and Christian ennjoying the event

“This is our second year being here, everything here has been made where it’s inviting, it’s exciting, and every kid that comes to this is like every other kid on Halloween,” Mike Dee said.

Photo: EPCC, Rachel Gonzalez, next to her mother Katherine, throws a ball during a game at the Trunk or Treat event

"I'm a mom who has 2 kids with autism and sometimes it's hard to come out to functions like this because they're so big, they're so loud, so we try to uh make the noise as minimal as possible, make sure that we just keep it as positive and that way our families come in where there's no judgment as well," said Molly Saenz organizer with ARC of El Paso.