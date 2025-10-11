Canutillo ISD breaks ground on new Davenport Elementary

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) — Canutillo ISD is set to begin construction on the new Deanna Davenport Elementary School, marking a major milestone in the district’s $387 million bond program approved by voters in May 2024.

The $73.9 million project will replace the current Davenport campus in Westway and relocate it to the growing Enchanted Hills subdivision in Northwest El Paso. District leaders say the move will help meet increasing enrollment demands while strengthening community ties.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at 7787 Enchanted Retreat Drive. Following the event, the district will host a “Day Out for School Safety” featuring local law enforcement, games, performances, and early trick-or-treating for families in the neighborhood.

Once completed, the 119,000-square-foot, 21st-century campus will feature 36 modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and grade-level neighborhoods designed for student engagement. It will also include a new gym, library, and cafeteria with a focus on outdoor learning and safety.

The school was designed by Pfluger Architects, with construction managed by LDCM Solutions and project oversight from Proceedeo. Completion is expected in 2027.

Canutillo Bond 2024 is the largest per-capita school bond ever approved in El Paso County, aiming to modernize campuses, enhance safety infrastructure, and expand learning opportunities across the district.