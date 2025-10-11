DACC early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Several Doña Ana Community College campuses will double as polling sites for early voting in the upcoming election.

Several Doña Ana Community College campuses

Early voting begins Saturday, October 18th, and runs through November 1st from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. each day except Sunday and Monday.

Voters can cast their ballots at DACC's East Mesa Campus on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, the Sunland Park Center on McNutt Road, and the Chaparral Center on Prescott Anthony Drive.

On Election Day November 4th, all three locations will be open from 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

The county's Elections Bureau reminds residents that early voting helps reduce wait times on Election Day and ensures every voice is heard.