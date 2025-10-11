Skip to Content
El Paso Water rolls out advanced meters

Published 4:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is upgrading its residential water meters to advanced models designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and service for customers across the city.

So far, about 40% of meters have been replaced, with all residential upgrades expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Some customers may notice a small increase in their bills once the new, more precise meters are installed.

The advanced meters automatically and securely send water usage data, allowing for faster leak detection and reducing manual readings and human error. The upgrades also extend equipment lifespan to 50 years, compared with the 10-year lifespan of traditional mechanical meters.

El Paso Water says the project will help ensure accurate billing, reduce water waste, and improve long-term service reliability for the community.

Customers with questions or concerns about the new meters can contact El Paso Water through its website or customer service line: 915-594-5500.

