EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College is helping students of all abilities get career-ready with a special job fair next week.

The EPCC Center for Students with Disabilities and Career and Transfer Services will host the Empowering Careers, Building Futures Job Fair next Tuesday, October 14th.

It will take place on the Valle Verde Campus from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers say it's a disability-friendly event featuring inclusive employers offering jobs and internships, along with on-site résumé reviews and career support.

The fair is free and open to everyone as part of National Disability Employment awareness month.