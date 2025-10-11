Trinity Site 80th anniversary event canceled

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The 80th Anniversary Trinity Test open house, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled, officials say.

The historic site will now only be open to the public on the third Saturday in October.

The site, located on the White Sands Missile Range, is famous for the July 16, 1945, test that marked the beginning of the nuclear age. Visitors have traditionally had two opportunities each year to tour the area, but officials have consolidated the schedule into a single annual open house.

The open house will begin at 8 a.m. at the Stallion Gate off Highway 380. The gate will close at 2 p.m., and the event will conclude at 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the annual event allows the public to explore the historic grounds while maintaining safety and operational requirements for the missile range.

For more information on visiting the Trinity Site, including directions and visitor requirements, go to the White Sands Missile Range website.