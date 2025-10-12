Las Cruces teen to represent New Mexico at Miss Teen USA 2025

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — A Las Cruces teenager is set to take the national stage later this month as she competes for the title of Miss Teen USA 2025.

Ava Lyonne Kincaid, 17, earned the title of Miss New Mexico Teen USA on Aug. 17 and will now represent the state at the national pageant, which will be held Oct. 18–24 at the Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Kincaid is one of 51 young women from across the country vying for the national crown. The Miss Teen USA pageant is part of the Miss Universe Organization and focuses on empowering young women, promoting confidence, and encouraging leadership and community engagement.

Although she started competing in pageants as a child, Kincaid took a break from the stage to pursue competitive volleyball. That dedication earned her a full athletic scholarship to New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, where she plays as a starting outside hitter and was recently named to the WJCAC All-Academic First Team for spring 2025.

Kincaid said returning to pageantry this year was about more than just competition—it was about using her platform for good.

She is the founder of Project Open Doors, a community-driven nonprofit dedicated to supporting underserved populations through volunteerism and resource distribution. Over the past year, Kincaid has partnered with several organizations in Las Cruces and Hobbs and spent her summer working with the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, mentoring local youth.

“This title isn’t just a crown for me; it’s a microphone to amplify youth voices and show kids in New Mexico that their potential is limitless,” Kincaid said.

She hopes to use the national stage to showcase New Mexico’s diversity and talent and inspire others to pursue both personal and community-based goals.

To support Kincaid in the competition, the public can vote for Miss New Mexico Teen USA – Ava Kincaid through the Miss USA Official App. The first vote is free.