‘Reimagine El Paso’ Event Unites Faith, Community to Address Local Challenges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--More than 600 El Pasoans gathered at the Starlight Event Center for Reimagine El Paso, a community event hosted by the El Paso Interreligious Sponsoring Organization (EPISO) and Border Interfaith, aimed at confronting the challenges many in the region continue to face.

The event featured powerful storytelling, open dialogue, and a call to action, focusing on issues such as immigration, mental health, education and climate change.

“We can change things. We can make an impact,” a speaker said, capturing the spirit of the evening.

For the past two years, community leaders from across multiple institutions have been gathering data and listening to local residents to better understand and respond to pressing issues.

“How can we reimagine the city?” said Efren Loya-Gomez, a leader with EPISO. “It’s important for those needs to be heard, especially immigration, mental health, education, and climate change.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso, shared reflections from his recent visit to the Vatican, where he discussed immigration issues with Pope Leo XIV.

“I think the stories are so important,” Bishop Seitz said. “It’s not enough, with issues as impactful as these, that we just talk in terms of numbers or statistics. We need to understand that these are real people like us.”

Other attendees echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of amplifying voices often left out of the conversation.

“We try to angle it from a personal perspective,” said Jesus Reynaga. “We got to learn a lot about individuals’ shared experiences here in El Paso, which is super important because we want to shine a light on those who don’t often have the platform to do so.”

The evening closed with a message of unity and hope.

“Fear is greater when people feel alone,” Bishop Seitz said. “But when they come together, they see possibilities. I think people are leaving here with a renewed hope.”

EPISO organizers say they plan to bring the concerns raised at Reimagine El Paso to local elected officials and continue working toward community-based solutions.