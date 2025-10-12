UTEP hosts Fall FloraFest for plant enthusiasts

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Plant lovers filled the University of Texas at El Paso campus Saturday for the university’s annual Fall FloraFest, a celebration of native and desert-adapted plants.

Shoppers browsed a wide variety of plants while learning tips for desert gardening. Experts, including local master gardeners, were on hand to offer advice on caring for native plants at home.

“I think it’s part of our nature,” said Kevin Floyd, UTEP botanical curator. “We love plants. We want to see things grow. We want to know that we’re taking care of the plants. The list of benefits of plants is amazing. It’s oxygen. It helps cool the area.”

Organizers said the plant sale serves as the primary fundraiser for maintaining and operating the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, a unique UTEP facility dedicated to showcasing the region’s native flora.

They also noted that native plants not only conserve water and require less maintenance, but they help support local wildlife, including birds, bees and butterflies.

FloraFest provided visitors with an opportunity to connect with the local gardening community while supporting a campus institution that promotes sustainability and desert conservation.

