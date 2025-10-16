Skip to Content
Humane Society of El Paso’s 24-hour kennel challenge on EP Giving Day

It's El Paso Giving Day — it's all about giving back to non-profits — and the Humane Society of El Paso is just one of the many non-profits who are asking for donations to fulfill their missions.

HSEP's goal this year is to raise $50,000 for shelter animals and life-saving medical care.

Anton Conlon is the HSEP Board of Directors President, and it is his third time going into the kennel for El Paso Giving Day.

Last year, HSEP's longest resident was adopted after spending more than 400 days in the shelter.

Conlon recognizes the hardships of being at the shelther from the impact of just one day. But he says he can’t imagine this being his life for more than 400 days.

The board president went into the kennel on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and has been living like a shelter resident — he has a bed, bowl, water bottle and tennis ball.

He is taken out on a leash for walks and bathroom breaks, but he will be spending 24 hours living as a shelter dog, or until HSEP reaches its goal for shelter animals and life-saving medical care.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

