One person seriously injured in NE motorcycle crash, 2 lanes closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a motorcycle crash that resulted in serious injuries.

It happened just after 1:37 p.m. along US 54 North at the Spur 601 exit in Northeast El Paso.

Police are at the site conducting an investigation. The two right lanes and Exit 24B are closed. There is minor traffic backup and clearing time is until further notice.

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. El Paso Police