Early voting begins today, what you need to know

Published 4:31 AM

Early voting begins on Monday for El Paso County for the November 2025 Uniform and Special Election.

This ballot will mainly feature 17 Texas Constitutional Amendments, as well as school district votes and some candidate races.

The amendments will include property tax cuts for homeowners , businesses, the elderly, disabled homeowners and spouses of veterans.

Voters in the Socorro and Tornillo Independent School Districts can vote on the voter approval tax ratification elections — or VATRE — to choose whether the districts can increase the property tax rate above what’s allowed by law.

There are also candidate races for Clint, Socorro, and Vinton.

There are 37 locations and there are different options.

If you are 65 years or older, sick, have a disability or expecting to give birth soon, you are allowed to vote by mail in texas.

In order to vote in person, you will need a Texas photo ID, Texas driver’s license, or a U.S. Passport.

The Enrique Moreno County Courthouse is the main early voting location, but there’s a full list of locations throughout El Paso County, here.

You can also find a sample ballot, here.

Early voting ends on Oct. 31, and Election Day is Nov. 4 — the last day to vote.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

