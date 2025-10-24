Good Vibes Only: Del Valle High students give back to local shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) A group of Del Valle High School students is stepping up and making a difference.

Junior Leonardo Gomez helped launch Operation Waterspring, a community-led service project.

It’s an initiative where they collect donations and create hygiene kits that are then donated to local shelters. Each kit is packed with toothpaste, soap, lotion, toilet paper, and a hairbrush. They also collect water bottles.

Gomez, who is spearheading the project, is no stranger to living in poverty. Gomez told ABC-7 that during the 3rd or 4th grade, his family was experiencing financial hardship and couldn’t afford hygiene items.

He said caring family members and neighbors gave them money to be able buy them. Now he wants to pay it forward for others.

"I have personal experience on how it is to not be able to afford basic hygiene products or water bottles. And I just felt, I felt like giving back to the community is something we should all do. And I think this project has really brought more people together to serve the community."

Gomez and his friends at the Future Business Leader of America club at Del Valley put the kits together.

Del Valle Junior Eva Villarreal is part of the organization and has helped put the kits together. She said she loves giving back!

“It's really fulfilling. I really like the idea that I'm going to be helping people, especially because I would like somebody to help me if I was in that situation,” Villarreal said.

The teens then drop off the kits at local shelters. They said they have gotten great reactions so far!

"The person we spoke to was really happy. He was kind of shocked. He wasn't; he didn't ask why we wanted to do it. He was very welcoming. He said they needed it and that this was a very big help. He was surprised that students were the ones leading this project,” Gomez said.

"They will get a glimmer in their eyes. They would be excited. They would be; they would be happy. They'd be grateful that we're taking it to them,” said another student, Gerardo Peña.

Gomez said the word has been spreading at Del Valle High, and other students have been donating items.

“I had about five students come to me in my classes and tell me they brought donations. And I was like, “Cool!”

With Gomez’s help, Operation Waterspring has also launched at other area high schools.

“It’s really good because I feel like our school could get a lot of donations in. But if it's multiple schools in El Paso, we can make a bigger impact.”

Gomez said he just wants to keep giving back. It’s something he said his younger self would be proud of.

"I think he would be happy that I'm doing this and that we're giving an opportunity to people who can’t afford hygiene products or water bottles," he added.

The group is also raising funds to donate an air conditioning unit to a local shelter.

They are still accepting new hygiene items and water bottles. If you are interested in donating items, you can visit Del Valle High School.