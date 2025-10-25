National prescription drug take-back day in El Paso, Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas — Residents of El Paso and Las Cruces have an opportunity this weekend to safely dispose of expired or unused prescription medications during the 29th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with thousands of law enforcement agencies nationwide, is hosting the event Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The initiative is designed to prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the risk of accidental overdoses and poisonings.

“National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a time where the public can help the DEA make our communities safer and healthier,” said Omar Arellano, special agent in charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “Residents of West Texas and New Mexico will be able to dispose of their unwanted, unneeded, and expired medications safely and anonymously.”

In El Paso, residents can drop off prescription drugs at multiple locations. The program accepts tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of medications. Liquids, such as cough syrups, must remain tightly sealed in their original containers. Syringes, sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

In Las Cruces, participating locations include Sam’s Club, Walmart, Walgreens, Mesilla Town Hall, and police departments in Anthony, Hatch, and Sunland Park. The service is free, anonymous, and open to all members of the public.

Since its launch in 2010, the DEA’s Take-Back program has collected more than 20 million pounds of unused medications nationwide. Officials encourage residents to avoid flushing medications or throwing them in the trash, which can pose safety and environmental risks.

For a full list of drop-off locations and additional information, visit DEATakeBack.com. Residents unable to attend the event can also access nearly 16,500 pharmacies, hospitals, and law enforcement offices that offer safe medication disposal year-round.