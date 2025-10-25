UMC Hosts ATV safety event offering free helmets and hands-on training

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC), in partnership with the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, invited the community to attend the Ride Safe, Ride Smart Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Information Fair on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the UMC East Clinic.

The free event aims to educate riders about safe off-road vehicle use through interactive demonstrations and safety training.

Free ATV helmets was distributed to riders under the age of 18 while supplies last. UMC officials note that no off-highway vehicles will be permitted at the event, which will be held indoors.

Attendees will learn about helmet and gear fitting, first aid and CPR, and how to avoid bites or stings while riding. The event also includes education on the dangers of off-roading under the influence and the importance of following helmet laws.

UMC, the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, says it is committed to keeping the community safe through emergency response training and responsible riding education. The hospital hopes the event will help reduce the number of trauma incidents related to off-road vehicle use.

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative will also share a Responsible Rider Checklist, encouraging riders to stay on permitted trails, follow maintenance schedules, respect wildlife, and protect natural habitats while off-roading.