Weekend Planner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The fall weather is in full swing this weekend, which is perfect for plenty of events! You might have to put on an extra layer, but the skies should be clear today!

Here's a look at your 7 in the city planner for Saturday.

BOOK AT THE ZOO

If you’re looking for some halloween fun that’s more sweet than spooky, take a listen to this!

Boo at the Zoo is back at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, today and tomorrow from 10 am to 3 pm.

Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and even meet some of the animals!

Costumes are encouraged, so bring your treat bags and get ready for a “spooktacular” weekend..

ATV SAFETY EVENT

If you or your kids love hitting the trails on a-t-vs, it's important to make sure you're safe while you have fun.

Today from 10 am to 2 pm, university medical center of el paso is giving out free a-t-v helmets to riders under eighteen while supplies last.

They'll also have hands-on safety demos, first-aid training, and tips on how to stay safe on and off the trails..

It all takes place UMC East Clinic on Joe Battle Boulevard.

MARATHON HEALTH FAIR

Marathon Refinery is hosting a free Community Health and Education Fair this Saturday morning.

It’s happening from 9 AM to Noon at the Marathon Refinery on Rrowbridge Drive, packed with family fun, giveaways, and live entertainment.

You’ll also find health and wellness booths, blood pressure screenings, and even free coats for kids while supplies last.

Plus, STEM activities and educational exhibits for all ages.

EPCSO FESTIVAL

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is helping you get into the fall spirit with a big celebration at Ascarate Park.

Saturday night is the 2nd annual fall festival 6 to 9 p.m., in partnership with El Paso County Parks and Recreation.

You can expect food, music, a trunk or treat, haunted house and costume contest

UTEP THEATRE

This weekend, UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing a powerful story to the stage.