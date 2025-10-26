Skip to Content
1 person killed, 6 wounded in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

At least one person was killed and six others wounded in a shooting Saturday night at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a Sunday morning press conference that the shooting occurred outside the university's International Cultural Center during homecoming celebrations following a football game.

"This is a devastating night," Barrena-Sarobe said. "It was a chaotic scene and people fled in every direction."

One person was detained and was in possession of a firearm, Barrena-Sarobe said, adding that it was possible that there might be another shooter. Officials do not believe that the incident was a planned mass shooting, the district attorney said.

"We are investigating with the full power of federal, state and local law enforcement," Barrena-Sarobe said.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said in an initial statement on social media early on Sunday that law enforcement was "investigating the shooting at Lincoln University" and had identified seven gunshot victims.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post to X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered his support to the university.

Lincoln University, a historically Black university, is located in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

