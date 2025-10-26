Humane Society of El Paso encourages pet adoptions during National Adoption Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Humane Society of El Paso is teaming up with PetSmart Charities to help more pets find their forever homes during National Adoption Week, taking place October 20–26.

Throughout the week, adoptable dogs and cats from the Humane Society of El Paso will be available at several local PetSmart stores, giving families the opportunity to meet pets of all ages, sizes, and personalities.

“Partnering with PetSmart Charities allows the Humane Society of El Paso to bring animals out into the community and help them find their forever home,” said Robert Shamy, executive director of the Humane Society of El Paso. “By adopting from the Humane Society, you’re saving two lives — the animal you adopt, and the one who moves into their kennel.”

According to organizers, adopting a pet can bring companionship, improve physical and mental health, and even help children learn responsibility and empathy.

“Pets are family and bring so much joy and companionship to our lives,” said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “When you adopt, you’re not only helping one animal — you’re opening space for another pet to enter the shelter.”

The Humane Society of El Paso cared for nearly 1,900 animals last year, finding homes for more than 1,700 dogs and cats thanks to community support.

You can adopt pets on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart's Fountains of Farah location at 8889 Gateway Blvd.

To see available pets or learn more about adoption, visit hselpaso.org or follow the Humane Society of El Paso on social media.