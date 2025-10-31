El Paso dancer living her dancing dream in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KVIA)--An El Paso woman has transformed her lifelong passion for dancing into a career. 25-year-old Kaitlyn Bradham started dancing at a young age but never imagined it would become her profession.

After graduating from Eastwood High School, she enrolled at UTEP, studying kinesiology. She was part of the UTEP Dance Team for five years.

Even after graduating in 2023, Bradham was fully committed to dance. The hip-hop enthusiast's days were spent in the dance studio, at the gym and working.

This summer, Bradham decided to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue team. It’s a high-energy dance team that performs on game day and helps entertain fans around AT&T Stadium.

After multiple rounds and a selective process, Bradham was chosen to be a part of the team!

ABC-7’s Rosemary Garcia spoke with the DCRB dancer about her journey of getting to the big stage while still keeping El Paso close to her heart.

Watch her special report "Destined to Dance” Monday at 10 only on ABC-7.