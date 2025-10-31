El Pasoans Fighting Hunger prepares as SNAP funds await release

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank said its team is preparing for all possible scenarios as families await the release of SNAP benefits.

Interim CEO Kris Yagel said that while the court’s decision offers some relief, administrative backlogs will likely delay when benefits reach families.

“We’re relying heavily on the community right now for donations and volunteer work,” Yagel said. “We’ve already reallocated funds to purchase food, but we need help assembling boxes for emergency relief.”

The food bank currently has enough supplies to make 10,000 emergency food boxes, each weighing about 50 pounds. These boxes are designated for federal workers who won’t receive a paycheck due to the government shutdown. Each box includes shelf-stable items such as beans, rice and peanut butter, along with fresh produce.

“Ten thousand boxes is quite a bit,” Yagel said. “We could really use volunteers from the community to come out and help us put them together.”

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is also encouraging financial donations. From now through the end of the year, first-time donations will be matched 100 percent, thanks to a grant from the Woody and Gail Hunt Family Foundation and an anonymous donor.

“If you give $10, it becomes $20. A $100 donation becomes $200,” Yagel said. “That support helps us purchase food and keep our operations running to support families in need.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.