Good Vibes Only: Hanks High students spread hope to cancer patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Fashion design students at Hanks High School are spreading hope to cancer patients in the El Paso community. Together, they created more than 200 beanies that were donated to a breast cancer care clinic.

Rita Sanchez Garcia, the fashion design teacher at Hanks High, came up with the idea.

"I said, ‘Guys, we are going to crochet.’ Some of them crocheted during the summer to turn in. And so they knew that we were going to have this event and that we were going to make a difference," she told ABC-7.

Students like Paulina Vasquez took part in the initiative. Paulina told ABC-7 she loved the idea!

"I continued to do it at home. I did it in my free time. I would do it in my alone time, like during class. It was just something I'd do, like when I'm bored, when I needed something to do, just anything.”

Sanchez Garcia said students from all five of her fashion design classes pitched in. She said she was moved and inspired by their enthusiasm and eagerness!

"I am so grateful and blessed that I have very caring students, and they are just the kindest and have the greatest heart. And so as a teacher, I can have goals and plans, but if I don't have my students buy in, then it won't be successful, and I will tell you that I have their support.”

She said each student was dedicated to the success of the month-long project.

"They're just amazing students, and they are willing to learn, and they are willing to work and I am excited because they are just good students, good people with kind hearts willing to give back. And they help each other when somebody is struggling with the crochet, or they work together. And I think that just speaks volumes of the students that we have here at Hanks High School,” Sanchez Garcia said.

Each pink beanie was carefully crafted with cancer patients in mind. They hope this gift will lift their spirits, especially during the toughest moments.

"I think when we experience something in life, some event, and there is something special, there is a gift or something, I think it is going to be something that’s going to be cherished," Sanchez Garcia said.

Students like Paulina want cancer patients to know they are not alone.

"That they're strong and that they know that all of us ladies here, all know everyone that's working on these, that we all are on their side. All of us are looking out for them and just doing these beanies; like, aside from the assignment, we all wanted to do this. We all wanted to look out for their sake.”

Garcia Sanchez said she plans on assigning a similar project in the coming weeks and give back to other local organizations that assist the most vulnerable.

