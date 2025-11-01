Skip to Content
Top Stories

Diocese of El Paso to Host 28th Annual Border Mass

Photo from the 27th annual Border Mass in 2024.
KVIA
Photo from the 27th annual Border Mass in 2024.
By
Published 7:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Diocese of El Paso will hold its 28th Annual Border Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday near the U.S.-Mexico border fence by the old Fort Bliss Historical Marker.

Established in 1997, the Border Mass brings together the communities of Ciudad Juárez, El Paso and Las Cruces in a unified prayer for migrants who have lost their lives attempting to cross into the United States.

The annual service also offers continued prayers for migrants and families journeying from Central and South America.

The Diocese says the Mass symbolizes unity and compassion across borders, reflecting the shared faith and humanity of the borderland community.

Attendees can access the event through 1828–1844 West Paisano Drive, at the Old Fort Bliss Historical Marker.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.