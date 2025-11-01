Diocese of El Paso to Host 28th Annual Border Mass

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Diocese of El Paso will hold its 28th Annual Border Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday near the U.S.-Mexico border fence by the old Fort Bliss Historical Marker.

Established in 1997, the Border Mass brings together the communities of Ciudad Juárez, El Paso and Las Cruces in a unified prayer for migrants who have lost their lives attempting to cross into the United States.

The annual service also offers continued prayers for migrants and families journeying from Central and South America.

The Diocese says the Mass symbolizes unity and compassion across borders, reflecting the shared faith and humanity of the borderland community.

Attendees can access the event through 1828–1844 West Paisano Drive, at the Old Fort Bliss Historical Marker.