Hundreds attend 28th Annual Border Mass

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Diocese of El Paso hosted the 28th Annual Border Mass at the old Fort Bliss historical marker off West Paisano Drive.

"How beautiful, even providential it is, that our annual border mass this year falls on the day that we Catholics celebrate all the saints," Bishop Mark Seitz said during the mass as he addressed those who attended this morning's mass.

The mass brings together people from Juarez, El Paso, and Las Cruces in unity to pray for migrants who have lost their lives attempting to cross the border and seek a better life in the United States, according to the diocese.

"All of those people through history that have loved and served, suffered and died...in the scriptures we are presented with a great vision of those who have come together, a multitude of people that no one could count people from all the nations who speak different languages," Seitz said during the mass.