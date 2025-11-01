Seasonal effective disorder and daylight saving time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Sunday, Nov. 2 marks the end of daylight saving time, that is when we "fall back" and turn the clocks back an hour.

For some the time change can be difficult to get used to.

"With the up coming time change, seasonal effective disorder or SAD is more likely given that it's darker more often and early and much of our day is spent in the dark. Because of not having access to natural light or feeling gloomy in the dark it can have that effect," said Celeste Nevarez, Chief Clinical Officer for Emergence Health Network.

Shorter days and reduced sunlight can take a toll on mood, energy and overall well-being, especially for those already managing depression or other mental health challenges.

And adjustment to the new schedule can take up to two weeks. Seasonal changes affect people in different ways, but experts say there are thing you can do to smooth over the transition.

There are lights you can use to mimic the sunshine or try to get out for a walk while it's still sunny outside. Taking short walks also boost energy. Eating a balanced diet and limiting caffeine and alcohol helps with the transition.

"The fact that the light changes and time changes affects all of us. It' s not just you, making sure you're getting a healthy night's sleep...eat better, drink water, get some exercise and know that we're all in this together," added Nevarez.