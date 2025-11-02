City of El Paso celebrates Municipal Court Week

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso Municipal Court is marking Municipal Courts Week from Nov. 3-7 with a series of educational and safety-focused events for the community.

The week honors the city’s judges, clerks, administrators, prosecutors, police officers, court security staff, interpreters, and other personnel who help keep the court running smoothly.

“Municipal Court Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the dedication and service of our Municipal Court team,” Municipal Court Director Annabelle Casas said.

“Our judges, clerks, and staff play an essential role in keeping our community safe and informed, and we’re excited to welcome residents to the Municipal Court downtown to enjoy our educational and family-friendly events throughout the week.”

Events include safety and informational booths from Animal Services, the El Paso Fire Department, the El Paso Police Department, and Code Enforcement, along with a Children’s Story Time at the El Paso Public Library.

The El Paso Municipal Court, a court of record, handles Class C misdemeanors and civil parking citations issued within city limits. Appeals from Municipal Court decisions are heard by the Municipal Court of Appeals.

For a full schedule of events, visit ElPasoTexas.gov/municipal-courts.