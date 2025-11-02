Shooting leaves one dead, one man arrested according to police

UPDATE: El Paso Police say a shooting just before noon Sunday left a man in his 40s dead. Police took a man in his 20s into custody. Police and detectives are at the La Estancia Apartments conducting the investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are at the apartment complex at the 7900 block of Viscount in East El Paso.

Officers responded to a report of a "shooting".

Crimes Against Persons detectives were called out to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.