EPCC's Mission del Paso Campus to Host Grocery Pick-Up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Community College and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will host a Grocery Pick-Up event on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mission del Paso Campus Horseshoe, 10700 Gateway Blvd East.

The event is free and open to EPCC students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.

Participants will have access to fresh produce and a variety of food options, thanks to a partnership between El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, EPCC Student Leadership, Campus Life, and the Student Government Association.

EPCC encourages attendees to bring their own wagon or shopping bag. The event will continue until supplies run out.

For more information, call (915) 831-7045.

