Red Kettle run brings hope to the families in El Paso

For one El Paso boy, Sunday’s Red Kettle Run wasn’t just his first race — it was a milestone.

After battling a leg condition that kept him from running since age four, he crossed the finish line alongside his father — both running to support the Salvation Army’s mission of feeding families in need.

“He had a disease called leg purses, and he wasn’t able to run from the age of four until this summer. So this was his first race,” his father said.

The Salvation Army’s first-ever Red Kettle Run brought together more than 200 participants, raising funds for food and shelter programs that help families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This is a race to help raise funds for food and shelter programs at the Salvation Army, starting with our holiday programs and turkey drive,” said Joanna Estrada, Director of Development.

Other runners, like Marjorie Brooks, joined for their own reasons.

“We were running in remembrance of Benjamin. I love the things the Salvation Army does for people,” she said.

Organizers plan to make the Red Kettle Run an annual tradition — because in El Paso, every step counts when it feeds a family in need.

Learn more or donate at salvationarmyelpaso.org.