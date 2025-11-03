Body camera footage of Salopek Park shooting released

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained body camera footage of the Salopek Park shooting that happened September 4, 2025. Julia Clark, 19, died in the shooting.

The footage shows an officer arriving at the Las Cruces park. Someone else was already on the scene and trying to render aid to the injured. The officer then jumped in to help. Clark died at the hospital two days later.

The body camera video also shows emergency crews preparing to airlift Clark to UMC El Paso for treatment. Christopher Hernandez was also injured in the shooting.

Court documents state that Clark allegedly planned a gun robbery with her associates. The court documents state that the alleged robbery plan then turned into a deadly ambush. Several suspects, including Apolinar Rosales and Elijah Sambrano, are charged in connection with the shooting.