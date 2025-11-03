EPFH responds to affected SNAP recipients, government workers

The federal government officially ended funds for SNAP benefits on Nov. 1, but a federal judge is ordering the Trump Administration to make food stamp payments this week.

This uncertainty is what pushes El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to work hard to meet the needs of those who need food.

"I want to show up big for the people that need us," says EPFH Interim CEO Kris Yagel. "Especially the kids, I have a soft spot in my heart for them. And, I just won't be able to meet all their needs."

Yagel told ABC-7 they've been using funds they've saved for a "rainy day" like these situations to purchase more food -- when usually their food is donated.

They've been creating emergency boxes, especially for federal employees who are missing paychecks --including El Paso International Airport employees, La Tuna Correctional Facility employees and even Fort Bliss soldiers who are affected by the government shutdown.

They'll also be handing those out for SNAP recipients as Yagel says food insecurity is going to start to rise, creating a demand and impacting the food bank.

"This is for the first time really in history, there are cuts to SNAP benefits," says the interim CEO.

In the food bank's three county service areas, El Paso County, Hudspeth County and Culberson County, there are nearly 145,000 SNAP recipients.

Although Yagel doesn't believe we'll enter a hunger crisis, he's worried about limited resources.

"We're going to work our butts off and exhaust all our resources and make sure that we can take care of them," he says.

The food bank needs the community's help, whether you volunteer or donate food, or money.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.