Socorro ISD faces tough choices after Proposition A defeat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District leaders said Wednesday they are moving forward after voters narrowly rejected Proposition A, which would have provided additional funding for the district’s operations.

Superintendent James Vasquez called the result a setback but said the district will continue to focus on serving students despite the financial challenges ahead.

“It’s a setback for sure, but we accept the will of the voters and keep moving forward,” Vasquez said during a news conference. We continue to do what we do best, educating kids and preparing them for the future.”

Texas Education Agency Conservator Andrew Kim, who has overseen the district since April 2024 alongside fellow conservator Michael Hinojosa, said the failed election will not affect the timeline for state oversight.

“Since we’ve been here, the district has done phenomenal work,” Kim said. “They went from a $42 million deficit to a balanced budget, resolved many graduation credit issues and strengthened board governance.”

Kim said the Texas Education Agency will determine when the conservatorship ends, likely sometime next year.

“This is a hiccup, but it’s not one of the exact criteria,” Kim said regarding the Prop A outcome. “The voters have spoken, and we have to honor that. The district just needs to do a better job communicating and understanding what happened.”

The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote Wednesday night on a new employee health care plan.