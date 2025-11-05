Texas Space Coalition hosts conference on Space Day El Paso 2025

El Paso and the borderland region are being recognized for space innovation possibilities as Mayor Renard Johnson proclaims Nov. 5 as Space Day El Paso.

On Wednesday, the Texas Space Coalition is hosting the Space Tech El Paso 2025, the first-of-its-kind conference designed to bring together industry leaders, academic researchers, and government officials to explore how El Paso can play a key role in Texas’s growing space economy.

ABC-7 spoke with Mike Pryor, executive director of the Texas Space Coalition who says they are highlighting cutting-edge research happening in the borderplex and how to prepare students for the next generation of space careers.

They believe El Paso is a gateway for the space industry in the Southwest, as the city is positioned perfectly geographically and academically to be part of Texas’s space future.

TSC says it will bring high-tech jobs, investment, and educational opportunities to our community. It can even position UTEP as a national leader in aerospace engineering and additive manufacturing.