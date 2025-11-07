Good Vibes Only: Juárez native thrives in Hollywood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— 32-year-old Armando Eleazar never imagined he would one day be performing alongside some of today’s biggest entertainers on some of the world's largest stages. But today, he is doing just that while staying true to his Mexican roots.

Eleazar had an unconventional start to his professional career. He grew up in Ciudad Juárez and moved to El Paso at the age of 15. He always enjoyed dancing in front of his family, but never considered it as a possible profession.

Eleazar graduated from Irvin High School and chose to study biology at UTEP.

At the age of 19, he started performing after realizing he enjoyed it. He had just taken part in a quinceañera and liked the energy and excitement of performing.

Soon after, he began training intensely and auditioned for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Eleazar would be accepted into the college in Los Angeles.

After three years, he received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts and began auditioning for gigs. He would work for Royal Caribbean Cruises as a performer for two years, and later he would join Broadway in West Side Story.

Eleazar recently danced alongside Karol G at the MTV Video Music Awards and Bad Bunny on Saturday Night Live. He was also featured in the film Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez.

"Things that I'm very proud of have all been within the Latin energy, which is really cool, you know, like Bad Bunny, you know, Karol G, West Side Story, you know, Kiss of the Spider Woman. It's like a Latin story, you know? So I think it's really cool that all my big projects have been within my world,” he said.

He loves musical theater, acting, dancing and writing his own pieces. Eleazar said every achievement has felt surreal.

"But it's interesting to think that if, you know, I told myself, even though I believed in myself a lot, that I would be doing these cool things, I don't know if he would be like, ‘Oh yeah, we're doing it,’ you know?”

Eleazar said while it is easy to feel starstruck next to big stars, he always stays focused on set.

"Take a second and look around and be like, ‘Wow, I'm doing cool stuff and I feel great.’ But then kind of, you know, have that kind of back side of your mind being like, I’m, I’m working."

Eleazar regularly visits El Paso to see his family members.

For his next project, he would like to join a musical or book a role on Broadway. Eleazar encourages others to believe in themselves, take risks and keep their passion alive!

