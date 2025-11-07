How major airport reductions can affect EP International Airport flights

While El Paso International Airport is not on that list of the 40 major airports facing reductions, many of the international airports on that list are connecting flights for El Paso and other states.

These major airports serve as connecting hubs to and from El Paso:

Dallas-Fort Worth International

Houston Hobby

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

Denver International

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Los Angeles International

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight reductions will start at 4% on Friday and work up to 10%.

The flights impacted by reductions are scheduled during 4 a.m. - 8 p.m. MT on Friday.

International flights are exempt.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy earlier this week said this is all because unpaid airport workers are resigning.

"You will see mass chaos, you will see mass flight delays, you'll see mass cancellations," said Duffy. "And you may see us close certain parts of the airspace because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers."

Some tips to manage these airport reductions and avoid missing flights:

Arrive early and expect long TSA lines

Go in with extra time for connections

Track flight alerts and airport delays through airline apps and emails

Keep essentials like medications, chargers, and snacks in your carry-on

EPIA sent ABC-7 a statement saying in part:

"The airport offers direct and connecting flights through American, Alaska, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, and United Airlines. At this time, air travel operations remain normal thanks to essential federal employees who continue to report to work without pay."

EPISA also says they are waiting directions as to how the airport will operate if the government shutdown continues.